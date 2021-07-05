James LeGrande

Advertisement

James “Joe” Clayton LeGrande, age 84, of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at a local care facility.

Joe was born on September 21, 1936 in Greenwood, Louisiana to George Minter LeGrande and Evelyn Shinpock LeGrande. He was a welder and pipefitter with the Local 798 Pipefitter Union in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was also a logger for Marshall’s out of Locksburg, Arkansas. He was also a Master Mason.

James leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Carolyn LeGrande of Ashdown, Arkansas; 1 daughter, Jodie Carol LeGrande of Texarkana; 1 stepson, Reuben Ray Burke of Stamps, Arkansas; 3 step grandchildren; 1 brother, Robert Carol LeGrande of Coushatta, Louisiana; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wades Chapel United Methodist Church, 145 East Commerce, Ashdown, AR 71822, St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital or a charity of choice