Advertisement

Jessica Rubi Martinez, age 21, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Thursday July 1, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit Friday until 8 PM; Saturday from 8 AM to 5 PM; Sunday from 8 AM to 8 PM and Monday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Sunday with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard Texarkana, TX.