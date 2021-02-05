Freida Smith

Advertisement

Memorial service for Freida Lynn Smith, 73, of Fouke, Arkansas, will be held at 4:00 p.m, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 with Bro. Charles Bell officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Freida was born August 17, 1947 in Horatio, Arkansas to Otis and Rena Smith and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 31, 2021 at a local hospital.

She was a devoted wife, Mama, Nana, great-grandmother and friend to many. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She always made sure that her family was well loved and provided for. Freida had the gift of cooking and enjoyed preparing large meals for her family. Her family will miss gathering around their table, eating the delicious food, talking, laughing and just being together with her. She loved her kids and grandkids; they were her pride and joy. She loved going to garage sales, bass fishing, walking to the creek and riding on the 4-wheeler with Jimmy. They also enjoyed working in the yard together. She was a member of the Boyd Union Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her husband Jimmy of 57 years, son Tony Smith of Bossier City, Louisiana, daughters Christi and her husband Anthony McGavin of Bossier City, Louisiana, April and her husband Reggie Musgrove of Gilmer, Texas, 7 grandchildren Kala, Jessie, Andrea, Katie, Haley, Emma and Tyson, 3 great-grands and one sister, Juanita Henry of Sweet Home, Oregon. She will be missed by a host of friends and family members.

