U.S. Veteran

Ira Lynn Dillon, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Dillon was born August 1, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves and a member of Hampton Church of Christ. Lynn retired from Domtar and enjoyed playing golf, cooking, hunting and growing tomatoes. He was a huge Texas Longhorn fan and bled burnt orange.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Gurtie (Shumate) Dillon.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Peggy Dillon of Texarkana; one son, Matt Dillon of Texarkana; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and David Carr of Lone Oak, Texas; five grandchildren, Alex Dillon, Jamie Loar, Kaley Carr Abner and husband Dalton, Kierstin Carr Daugherty and husband Drew, and Kendall Carr; along with two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Granger Abner.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Hampton Church of Christ with Jerry Monholland and Dan Manuel officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at the church.

