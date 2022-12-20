Advertisement

Garland Boyce Scott, age 85, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, December 16, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Scott was born on February 17, 1937, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke.

He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, and he drove a bus for the Fouke School District for many years. Boyce was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed working in his garden each year and woodworking in his shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Evelyn Scott, his first wife, Mary Ann Scott, one sister, Wanzelle Jones, and one brother, Derrell Gene Scott.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Veronica Scott of Fouke, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Jr. Brown and Marsha and Jamie Crabtree all of Fouke, Arkansas; three stepsons and step-daughters-in-law, Eugene and Melisa Plunk, Kevin and Lonie Plunk and David and Jurena Plunk all of Fouke, Arkansas; one stepdaughter and son-in-law, Jana and Glenn House of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Don and Debbie Scott of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters, Jo Ann Sutton of Fouke, Arkansas; and Janice Odinot of Dallas, Texas; one sister-in-law Jane Scott of Genoa, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Amanda Eisley and husband, Lincoln, Amber Dugas, and husband, Ben, Ashton Hankins and husband, Caleb, Joshua Brown, Alexis McKee and husband, Cody, Zachary Crabtree and wife, Emily, thirteen step-grandchildren, Tara Cutchall, Jordan Plunk, and wife Brittni, Brennan Plunk and wife, Shelby, Kyle Plunk and wife Macye, Ethan Hendricks, Sarah Plunk, Micah Plunk, Kenadi Plunk, Ava Plunk, McKenzie Rigdon, Katie House, Jase House, and Bailey House; ten great grandchildren, Dakota Eisley, Kenadee Dugas, Reagan Dugas, Presley Brown, Madisyn Brown, Kylie Bohn, Blakeleigh Bohn, Sawyer McKee, Amelia Crabtree, and Henry Crabtree; four step great grandchildren, Nora Plunk, Ellie Plunk, Lilly Plunk and Meela Plunk, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Lee Larey officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens with Military honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M.

