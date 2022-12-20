Advertisement

Vallory Fay Lewis was the daughter of Adolph and Beverly Forkey. She was born on August 13, 1957, in San Antonio, Texas. Vallory passed away surrounded by her family on the morning of December 16, 2022, due to hernia surgery complications.

She was 65 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Rudan Forkey, and her son, Jamie Sedwick.

Vallory is survived by her sister, Sendy Forkey, her daughter Victoria Gadbois (husband Ricky), her son, Wesley Lewis, her grandson, James Sedwick, and her granddaughter, Vivian Gadbois.

Vallory was a lover of animals. She always had several dogs and cats throughout her life. Vallory was passionate about animal rescue and fostering. Many of her pets were adopted. Vallory was an avid gardener and lover of all plants. African violets, orchids, hydrangeas, and lilies were some of her favorites. She was a talented baker and cook and would often bake cakes for friends and celebrations. Her adoptive nature also carried over to her gardens and plants. She readily shared cuttings or bulbs with people that shared her love. Vallory was fiercely loyal and protective of those she loved. Her greatest joys in life were simple ones. She tended her gardens and animals. She savored morning coffees with Wesley. She loved video chatting and visiting Vivian. Her laughter and light will be missed immensely.

