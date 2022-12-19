Express Employment Professionals Host 7th Annual Toy Drive

Advertisement

Express Employment Professionals in Texarkana, USA has hosted their 7th annual Spreading Joy Gifting Hope Toy Drive.

Staff members from Express have chosen to support Domestic Violence Prevention’s Santa Store, Child Protective Services, and Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health this year. The children in need who are placed in foster care have increased tremendously over the years and the children these organizations serve are frequently overlooked and are often the ones in the most need.

Often taken from their homes with only the clothes on their back, children served by CPS are vulnerable and need comfort. Toys donated to CPS/ Department of Human Services are used at the time of placement and throughout the year for birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Children in Miller, Bowie, Little River, and Hempstead Counties will benefit from this event.

Every day there are children coming into the foster care system with only traumatic memories and the clothes they were playing in when taken from their home. Foster care is not what you would label a normal way of life, but the Therapeutic Foster Care program through Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health provides love, protection and advocacy to help these children be who they are and not let their trauma define them. With the help of the community through donations and support they are able to give these children loving memories and the best, “normal” way of life they can considering their circumstances. The Domestic Violence Prevention Santa Store helps provide gifts to over 200 families each year.

Many of the DVP’s clients don’t have the necessary documents to receive assistance from other programs that provide gifts for children, or they are afraid to ask for help in such a public way. The Santa Store is 100% free and this program puts a smile on the families’ faces who’ve been through rough times and helps the clients gain self-esteem.

Since 2015 Express has teamed up with Santa and has donated over 8,000 toys. Not only does Express donate a toy in honor of our clients who utilize Express for the year, but Express also matches any toy or money donated.

This year Express was able to donate over 1,500 toys in the Ark-La-Tex. This year Pharma Nobis, LLC., Daines Insurance & Financial Services, Quality Store Fixtures, Greif, Service Pros, WRL General Contractors, Sparklight, Southern Tire Mart Hope, Ogden United Methodist Church, Locksmith TXK, Hightech Signs, WW Metal products, Inc, Magneto Ignition & Supply Co., Texana Bank, Artex Electric Company, Inc., JCM Industries, Metal Max Roofing & Siding, Collom & Carney Billing, and Stateline Fireworks have assisted with the efforts of Express Employment Professionals with this toy drive as well as other individuals in the community.

For more information regarding how you can help with future toy drives, please contact Heather Buster at 430-200-5144 or heather.buster@expresspros.com.