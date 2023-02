Garry Albert Stewart Jr.

Advertisement

Garry Stewart Jr. ,43, of Red Lick, Texas, died on February 16, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Stewart was born on September 18, 1979 to Garry Albert Stewart Sr. and Regina Walker in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Garry was the owner of Garry’s Gadgets and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was a proud father and Gadget, loving husband and son, and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Ritchie; Albert and Faye Stewart; dad Hugh Ed Walker; daughter Ashtyn Roden; and brother Cole Derrick.

Survivors include his wife Suzanne Stewart; his children Xander Stewart, Avery Stewart, Baylen Stewart, Clara Stewart, Bo Johnson, Autumn Steinhilber and husband Justin, Dustin Bell and wife Abby, Allison Barton, Laura Mason and husband Ryan, and Mckenzie Bright and husband Cody; 13 grandchildren, Layken, Christopher, Austyn, Jaxlynn, Stetson, River, Brooklynn, Cambryn, Annabelle, Bo, Carter, Sawyer, Reed; parents Garry Stewart Sr. and Marlyse Stewart, and Regina Walker; siblings John Matthew Stewart, Robert Walker, Randy Price, Kyle Derrick, and Keith, Damon and Valerie Walker.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.