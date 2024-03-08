Sponsor

Gary Cardell Noble was born September 24, 1976, to Carolyn Noble and the late John Lee James. Gary departed this life Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the age of 47.

Gary will be remembered as someone with a joyful and loving spirit. He loved to cook for family, travel, go fishing and other outdoor activities. He was a Big Baby with a big heart. His love for his wife, (Sharenecia Noble) and his mother (Carolyn Gallington) was pure and outstanding. Gary loved to make others laugh and says, “LAUGHTER Is Good for the soul)” and have peace among family. He was so full of life and always friendly with everyone he knew and met.

He was well known and loved at his job Southern Papers for 3 years.

Gary leaves to cherish his caring a loving Wife Sharenecia Noble: His Mother: Carolyn Gallington and Stepfather, Harold Gallington; Six Sisters: Dorothy Easter (Patrick) Franklin, Houston, TX, Bridget Clark, Texarkana, AR, Carol Noble, Dallas, TX, Latoria Noble, Springfield, MO, Sharon (Bobby) Washington, Douglassville, TX, Tharessa James, Domino, TX; Two Brothers: Robert Noble, Texarkana, AR, Darrell Douglass, Atlanta, TX; A Special Aunt: Minnie Neal; A Special Uncle: David Wayne Clark; Two Special Cousins: Walter Clark and Bennie Clark. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 8, 2024 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2024 Church of Christ at 10:00 AM 722 Pine Street Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Johnnie Hamilton, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.