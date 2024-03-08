Sponsor

Life Reflections Order of Service Jonisha Nicole Mosley was a strong loveable woman. She feared no one, but God. There was never a stranger she met because she knew some of everybody. Hearing her laugh and being in her presence affected many people. She would help anybody she came in contact with. She would give the shirt off her back. She was very kind hearted and outgoing.

Jonisha passed away on February 12th, 2024 at the age of 31. She was born on April 28th, 1992. She attended public school. She was a former employee of Tyson Food plant.

Jonisha was preceded in death by her grandmother Vivian Williams of Texarkana AR, grandfather John Mosley Sr. of Texarkana, AR, sister Nataja Larry of Texarkana, TX.

She is survived by her mother Shuronda Ross of Texarkana, AR, stepfather James Lewis of Texarkana, AR, grandmother Lula Mcgary of Texarkana, AR, five daughters: Janiyah Mosley, Jasmine Mosley, Jayla Mosley, Miricle Stewart, Loyalty Mosleyand one son Jayden Mosley, One sister: Ebony Mosley, three brothers: Jonquez Mosley, Jonathan Ross, and Jamarcus Clark, two neices: Royalti Rowe, Jazlyn Mosley, One uncle: Timothy Ross of Texarkana, AR, great aunties Loria Jefferson, of Texarkana, TX and Lawanna Davis of Texarkana AR, Three Great Uncles: Jerry Jefferson, James Jefferson, and Kevin Jefferson of Texarkana, AR, and a host of family & friends.

Memorial Service Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM Canaan Baptist Church 1002 Laurel Street Texarkana, Arkansas with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist. Arrangements under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.