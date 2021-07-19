Advertisement

Gary Clark Howard, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 18, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Gary was born to Ruby and Sam Howard in Texarkana, Texas on July 6, 1950. Gary graduated from Texas High School and attended Texarkana College, University of Texas, and North Texas University. He was a member of Heritage Church, Texarkana, Texas.

Gary is survived by his mother, Ruby Howard Old and brothers, Steve Howard and John Old, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Howard in 1961, and his Papa Theron Old, whom Ruby married in 1966.

Gary knew how to live life! He loved his chows, his Squirrel and Fish Camp buds, and all the many friends and their kids whom he claimed as his own. Thanks to Florida, New Braunfels, Denton, Austin, and Wichita Falls for hosting Gary as he lived, loved, and worked his way through his 71 years. He will be missed immensely~ there will never be anyone like him.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. The family will receive friends during visitation at noon until the service begins. Matt Graves will officiate the service. Memorials may be made to Heritage Church or the charity of your choice.