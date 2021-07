Advertisement

Sheila Wilkinson, age 54, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, July 16, 2021 in a local hospice facility.

She was born December 14, 1966 in DeQueen, Arkansas and was a teacher for Liberty Eylau School District.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Gravelly Cemetery, Foreman, Arkansas.

Visitation will be Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.