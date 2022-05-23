Advertisement

Lula Faye Stringer, age 72, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Stringer was born April 9, 1950, in Clarksville, Texas to Jim and Hattie (Murphy) Nevill. Faye was known for her irreverent sense of humor and gregarious personality. To her husband, she was a devoted wife and partner; to her daughters, she was a tireless advocate and cheerleader; to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was an adventurous co-conspirator; and to friends and strangers alike, she was the life of the party. She was an avid reader, a reluctant cook, a connoisseur of chocolate, and a hydrangea magician. She was tiny in stature but large in life, and her love and laughter will be deeply missed but not forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harold Nevill.

Survivors include her husband, Garry Stringer; two daughters, Misty Crutcher of Fort Worth, Texas and Tiffany Billingsley and husband Kirk of Forrest City, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Teagan Salas and husband Cristian of Arlington, Texas and Brooks and Ava Billingsley of Forrest City, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Blake Salas, Jesse Salas and Santiago Salas.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

