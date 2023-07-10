Sponsor

Gary Latham, age 71, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Gary was born on February 26, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Gary graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School. He was a loving father to his three children. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Grace Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching Yellowstone.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Katherine Latham; his ex-spouse, Kenna Latham.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Latham; his children, Jeremy, Christy, and Bradley; his siblings, Ricky, Kay, Phillip, Kenny, and Doug; his grandchildren, Gary Justin, Christopher, Kaelee, Alecia, Ethan, Emma Grace, Jessie, Alissa, and Madison; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rest in Peace, Saddle Tramp. Take him to the train station.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the funeral home from 5PM – 7PM.

