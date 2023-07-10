Jacqueline Howard

Sponsor

It is with great sadness that the family announces the loss of Jacqueline Colette Howard, 58 in Texarkana, Texas on June 28, 2023.

Jacquie is survived by her beautiful baby girl, Stormie Alise Mooneyham; wife Nicole; children, Sa’maria Ruby Ann & Evelyn Marie Sledge; her two strong baby boys, Shawn Howard and Paul Dustin Rains & his children, Laken and Chelsea Rains, Bailey Robinson & Paul Dustin Rains Jr.

She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends. She touched the lives of many. Her stories and sense of humor truly brought life to the party. She would do anything for anyone, especially her family.

Her children and grandbabies meant the world to her. She worried about them, she protected them, she rooted for them, she resented them and she forgave them and prayed they would forgive her and despite all the dysfunction, the tears and the heartache one thing is certain no matter what, SHE ALWAYS LOVED THEM.

Love is Patient, Love is Kind, and is not Jealous, does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly, it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth, bears all things believes all things, hopes all things and endures all things, LOVE NEVER FAILS

1 Corinthians 13: 4-8

