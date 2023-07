Sponsor

Obituary Pending.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Lonestar Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas at 1:00 P.M.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 9:00- 10:00 A.M.