Gary Thomas Jones, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home. He was born November 22, 1947, in Texarkana, Texas.

Gary is survived by his former wife, Jackie Jones, and his children: Jennifer Thurman and her daughter Janelle, David Jones, and his wife, Brittany, with their two children, Austin and Adelene, and Michael Jones. He is survived by his brother, Bill Jones, of Shreveport and a host of other friends and relatives.

Gary was beloved by his many friends and family members. He was best known for his never-ending generosity, his friendliness, and his way of always celebrating life and good times. Gary is also known for his love of golf and for his golfing trips to Myrtle Beach with friends.

Gary was a member of the Evening Optimist Club and with other club members helped to fund a variety of charitable organizations and events.

Gary was the owner of N.E. Jones Oil Company, Triple J Truck Stop, and numerous convenience stores throughout Texas and Arkansas. He served as the Shell Territory Distributor-Jobber for the area.