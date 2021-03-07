Jerry Jones

Advertisement

Jerry Thomas Jones, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on February 25, 2021 at a local hospital.

Mr. Jones was born December 22, 1945 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a member of Mandeville First Baptist Church and was a retired Industrial Hygienist with Red River Army Depot as well as HEC Environmental Group. Jerry was a loving, kind individual, who was always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. He was a devoted family man, an avid Razorback fan, and loved the natural beauty of the great state of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Cleo Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years Brenda White Jones; one son and daughter in-law, Brent and Natosha Jones; two granddaughters, Addison and Ally Jones and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas with Rev. Ken Guthrie officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Jerry can best be described as a man who loved his Lord and Church, so in lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to Mandeville First Baptist Church in c/o Allen Kilcrease, 2828 Lynn Ferry Rd., Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.