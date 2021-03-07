Advertisement

Lurlynn Hickerson age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Hickerson was born November 5, 1937, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a retired truant officer for Liberty Eylau Independent School District and served in various positions in the school. Lurlynn can best be described as a caring wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She was always giving advice and wisdom to her family and friends. She had an opinion on every matter and a solution for each problem. You always knew where she stood, and she would let you know. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Palmer and Albert Wayne Hickerson, one son, Mark Palmer, one daughter, Diane Hildebrandt, one grandson, Justin Hildebrandt, one granddaughter, Sagan Donaldson, and one brother, Kenneth Surratt, Jr.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Ronnie Harmon of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sisters, Mary Gene Moon of Texarkana, Texas, Winnie Strickland of Texarkana, Texas and Phyllis Lane of Crowley, Texas; one brother, Donnie Surratt of Dallas, Texas; and one daughter-in-law, Sandee Palmer McGown of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren, Kacey Palmer, Hillary White, Gabrielle Palmer, Josh Hildebrandt, Erica Mason, and Robert Green and his wife Kindra, nine great-grandchildren, Grayson, Kadence, Wyatt, Elliott, McKenzie, Savannah, Tricia, Levi and Aiden and a host of friends and other relatives.