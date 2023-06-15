Gary Wayne Waggoner, age 48, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Waggoner was born September 15, 1974, in Texarkana, Texas. He was employed with Red River Army Depot for Ametum as a welder fabricator. Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, camping, and a good meal. Going to deer camp was something he always enjoyed, but spending time with his family and friends is what he enjoyed most. His family was very important to him and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his son, teaching him to hunt, fish, and even weld. Gary was a smart and caring man. He was always looking out for others and making sure they were taken care of. He was an all-around good man, but a great husband and father. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Patricia Waggoner, and his father-in-law, Rudy Jenkins.

He is survived by his loving wife of eighteen years, Jenniffer Waggoner; his son, Kolebie Waggoner; three sisters, Erica and Rodney, Lynn and Ron, Teresa and Ronnie; mother-in-law, Paulette Jenkins; two sisters-in-law, Heather Lawson, and Carla Jenkins; one brother-in-law, Paul and Dina Jenkins; twenty-six nieces and nephews, sixteen great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

