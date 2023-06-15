Richard “RJ” Lee London, Jr. age 30, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence.

RJ was born June 23, 1992, in Texarkana, Texas. He was an all-around handyman and could fix anything. He loved building computers and was a computer genius. He was a wiz at figuring out how things worked, taking them apart and then putting them back together, always making them better than they were to begin with. RJ loved to play pool, go fishing and workout.

He was also an automotive mechanic, and his friends knew they could rely on him to fix their vehicles. RJ was hilarious, smart, and witty. He would have the most serious face and then bust out with something so funny to make his family laugh. His family cherishes these memories and will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his Granny and Fat Pa, Janet and Elmer London and his Pawpaw, Milton Smith.

Survivors include his parents, Rick and Rosemary London; one sister, Tiffany London-Fails and her husband Nathan; his nieces and nephew, Caitlyn, Kyra, London, Jace and Mykah; his Mawmaw, Bennie-Faye Smith; aunt Debbie Hayes and two uncles Howard Smith and wife Linda and Jeff Smith and wife Elaine; along with numerous cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will at 4:00 PM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Les Colley officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.