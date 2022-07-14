Advertisement

Kevin Lee Jett, 49, passed away on July 8, 2022, peacefully at his home. He was born on December 2, 1972, in Texarkana, Texas to Ronnie and Linda Jett.

Kevin spent his days attending the Community Health Corp. In his free time, he enjoyed watching wrestling and collecting magazines and DVDs. His family stated that he hardly ever missed a wrestling match.

He was a loving son and friend and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and one uncle.

He is survived by his parents Ronnie and Linda Jett of Texarkana, Texas; one uncle, Charles Lamar of Columbia, South Carolina; and numerous cousins.

A scattering will be held by the family on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at the Scattering Garden at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

