Gay Nell Martinez, 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on September 8, 2022 at her house surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Gay leaves behind her son, Thomas Johnson, daughter, Fran Parker, beloved grandson Tom Johnson, granddaughter Jenifer Ireri, three great grandchildren Alejandro, Sergio, Gabriella Johnson, and a great great grandchild Marcellis.

Graveside services will be held at 10AM, Monday, September 12, 2022 at Rock Springs Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.