Dennis Wayne McGuire passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 66, in Texarkana, Texas. Dennis was born on March 27, 1956 in Montgomery, Louisiana. His love for life and ice cream kept a spoon in his hand and a smile on his face until the end.

He was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in Montgomery, LA. After his retirement from the oil industry, he enjoyed working outside and raising ducks and chickens. That did not keep him busy enough, so he became the Police Chief in his hometown of Montgomery. He never missed a chance to watch his beloved Saints play, be in the woods during hunting season, make a pot of gumbo or spend time with his family.

He leaves behind wife Thi Nguyen, his children, son Dennis McGuire and Ashlyn, daughter Brandy Lynn and Jaremy, step-son Thanh Nguyen and daughter Tina McGuire, two grandsons Peyton McGuire and Noah Addie, sisters Aleene Hale and Mark, Christy Wood and Barry, brother Steve McGuire and Tonya, numerous nieces and nephews and uncountable number of friends.

Dennis will be remembered at First Baptist Church in Montgomery, LA on September 23, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a service following at 1:00 PM.

