Spay/ Neuter Ordinance In Effect This Week

Advertisement

Last month, the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council met and approved an ordinance that will require residents who are not registered as licensed breeders, to spay/ neuter their animals. This comes as little surprise to many who are aware of the overpopulation of stray animals, and animals in the care of the city.

This ordinance was passed at an early August City Council Meeting and will be in effect this week. Any residents found against the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. This ordinance goes in effect to lessen the amount of pressure the city puts into housing and rehoming animals neglected, left abandoned, and surrendered.

