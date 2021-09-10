Genell Smith

Advertisement

Genell Braley Smith, 83 of Wake Village, Texas, went to be with her Lord and her Savior, September 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Genell was born April 25, 1938, in Simms, Texas and was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church, Maud, Texas. Her faith and love of her Lord Jesus Christ brought her through the many trials of life. Genell spent her days caring for her family, neighbors, and community. She retired from Commercial National Bank, spending forty-two distinguished years in the banking industry.

Genell is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Dan “Coon” Braley and Bobbie Braley of Simms, Texas; husband, Milton “Smitty” Smith; two brothers Millard Braley and Clifton Braley; and one sister, Kitty Braley Akins.

Genell is survived by her daughter, Dannie McDonald, of Sandersville, Georgia; one stepdaughter, Brenda Fisher of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Winfred Braley of Maud, Texas and Clarence and his wife, Shirley Braley, of DeKalb, Texas; her special sister-in-law, Margaret Braley of Wake Village, Texas; her grandchildren Amber and Kale Veal of Sandersville, Georgia; Lindsay and Ryan Klotz of Etna Green, Indiana; Bridget Snead of DeKalb, Texas; McKenzie and Tiylor Hill of Sandersville, Georgia; Ammie and Cliff Roberts of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Kim and Dustin Larsen of Wylie, Texas. She is also survived by her beautiful great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas with David Prince officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.