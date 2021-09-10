Advertisement

Terry Lee Capps, age 63 of New Boston, Texas passed away September 7, 2021 at his residence. Terry was born December 8, 1957 in Geneva, New York. He was a Cable Splicer for 35 years working as an Independent Contractor and with Windstream. He was a United States Army Veteran and of Baptist faith. Terry was a devoted husband and father. His most cherished title was being called Pop. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, you could find him restoring classic cars and trucks. He is preceded in death by his father, JC Capps, Granddaughter, Haylee Capps, a sister, Sandra Sexton and a brother, James Capps.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Terry Lynne Capps of New Boston, Texas, a son, Johnathan and wife Crystal Capps of New Boston, Texas, three daughters, Jessica Capps of Hooks, Texas, Krystal and husband Ryan Lumpkin of Willow Park, Texas, Kaitlyn Capps of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Bre’anna Tinsley, Brooke Tinsley, Bella Tinsley, Haven Capps, Stella Capps, Johnathan Carey Capps, Jr., Kylee Lumpkin, Abigail Lumpkin, AJ Grady and Benjamin Schwab, his mother, Audrey Capps of New Boston, Texas, two brothers, Rex T. and wife Lisa Capps of New Boston, Texas, Jason and wife Theresa Capps of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Michelle and husband Randy Huggins of New Boston, Texas, and a number of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Jeff Fomby officiating. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 10, 2021 at the funeral home.