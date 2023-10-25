Geneva Ann McCarter Trekell

Sponsor

Geneva McCarter Trekell, age 85 of New Boston, TX passed away Monday October 23, 2023 at a Texarkana care facility. Geneva (Nevie) was born August 1, 1938 near New Boston to Ervin and Mary Alice Fowler. On December 22, 1956, Geneva married Homer McCarter. They were married 43 years before his untimely death in 2000. On August 30, 2008 Geneva married Landis Trekell. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Homer and Landis, daughter Elizabeth Ann McCarter and siblings Allen Fowler, James Fowler, Lovell Morehead, Veda Moore, Joe Huey Fowler, and Ellis Fowler. She was retired from Defense Finance and Accounting Service and member of the Church of Christ.

She is survived by her sister Mary Riley, her children, Sheila Meador(James) and Andy McCarter(Christy), her grandchildren, Amber Meyer(Adam), Magan Wisdom(Clayton), Paige Kiddey(Matt), Heath Meador(Lindsay), Sara Coulter, Jacey Thomas, and Adam McCarter and 8 greatgrandchildren. Also, surviving are many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Geneva is also survived, by Landis’ family Rhonda Fields(Kevin), Cynthia Nighswonger(Tom), and Kirk Trekell(Kim), his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home New Boston, Texas. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Nash, Tx. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the funeral home.

