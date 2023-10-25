Sponsor

Vivian Marie Allen, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Wadley Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Vivian was born on May 9, 1951, in Tioga, Louisiana, to James and Zettie Beene. She spent her working days as a candy maker. In her free time, she enjoyed bingo, her coffee, cooking, fishing, and sewing. She enjoyed watching reality TV and Dr. Phil and let’s not forget Bingo. Spending time with her grandchildren always put a smile on her face. Everyone has their own things they love doing with her. She will forever have a place in the hearts she encountered.

She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Zettie Beene; son, James Ponder II; sister, Shelby Rockwell; and brothers, James Beene and Tilman Beene.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Michael Allen; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Wiley Peters, Rebecca and John Sneed, and Angela and Earl Lindsey; grandchildren, James Coker, Katy Arias, Nathaniel Peters, Alex Peters, Tara McConaughey, Jonathon Sneed, Nate Sneed, Christopher Sneed, Shannon Ponder, James Ponder, Corey Ponder, Caleb Wilson, Colton Wilson, Chase Wilson, and Harley Peters; 19 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Hazel Tidwell and husband Tim, Dessie Ponder, Jackie Westcott and husband, Lee, and Dovie Beene; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ogden in Ogden, Arkansas with Pastor Herman Welch officiating.

