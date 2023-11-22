Geneva Brown

Sponsor

Geneva Ann Brown, age 73, of Queen City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at St. Michael Hospital.

Geneva was born on June 16, 1950 in Gladewater, Texas to Willie and Climmie Owens. She spent her working days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed her dogs, garage sales, laughing, family and just enjoying life. Her family describes her as strong, selfless, loving and caring. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gayle Burkland; and her brothers, Nicky Owens and David Owens.

Survivors include her husband, George Brown; her sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Wendy Brown, Scott and Becky Brown, George and Leslie Brown; her sisters; one brother; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.

