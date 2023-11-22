Mable Lora Alderson

Sponsor

Mable Lora Irene Alderson went home on November 17, 2023, at the age of 78. Mable’s greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was her family, who she devoted her entire life to.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Don Alderson of Quinlan, Texas, Jerry Alderson and his wife Rachel of Hooks, Texas, and two daughters, April Jones of Texarkana, Texas and Amy Mattison and her husband Matthew of Texarkana, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her daughter Virginia Lynn Alderson.

Becoming a grandmother was the highlight of her life. Mable leaves behind eight grandchildren: Jerry Alderson, Jr., Matthew Farris and his wife Taylor, Skyler Alderson, Charisma Little, Sedar Alderson, Sahara Alderson, Lily Little, Landon Oller, Carter Oller and Kayson Little. She loved them all so much and lit up when they were in the room. She enjoyed playing games with them and teaching them silly songs. She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Grace Little.

Besides her children and grandchildren, she had a very close relationship with her siblings. Surviving are four sisters, Ida Pickens, Earline Wooten, Mary Hardy and Helen Tagert.

Viewing will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX, from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, November 20th. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10am at Hillcrest Cemetery with James Ross officiating.

