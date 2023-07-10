Sponsor

Geneva Halter of Texarkana passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Geneva Halter was born January 9, 1931 in Dalby Spring, Texas to parents C.T. and Lilla Thompson.

Geneva was a loving stay at home housewife and doting mother until her daughter completed school. Afterwards, Geneva worked at Collom and Carney Clinic for 15 years where she retired. She also worked as a Sales Representative at JcPenney’s. Geneva is remembered by her family as a woman who was truly loved by everyone. Her favorite things among many were bowling, her dogs, and spending time with her family, especially her “Little Man Taylor.”

Geneva is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, George Halter, her parents, and 3 siblings.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Tina Dial and husband Marty; granddaughter, Lacey Whitehead and husband Ryan; great-grandson, Taylor Whitehead; and one soon to be, Riggs; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Memorial Gardens with Chaplin Kevin Holt officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive family and friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

