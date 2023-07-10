Howard Dunham

Sponsor

Howard Leo Dunham, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in a local retirement center.

Mr. Dunham was born April 2, 1945 in California. He was retired from Company B of the Texas Rangers, having served Bowie, Cass and Marion counties . He was a member of the Belt Road Church of Christ and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mae Dunham.

He is survived by his children, Bart Dunham and wife Jodi of Texarkana, Texas, Darrell Dunham and wife Sheila of Clarksville, Texas and Jennifer Kyle and husband Brandon of Emmerson, Arkansas; one sister, Cathy Welch and husband John of Hillsboro, Tennessee; former wife, Janis Dunham of Clarksville, Texas; three grandchildren, Dalton Dunham and wife Misty, Daniel Dunham and Brandt Kyle; special caregivers, Alma Allen and Darrell Nelson and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Evans officiating. Burial will be in Northwood Moores Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Ln, Texarkana, Tx 75503

