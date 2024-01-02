Sponsor

Valvie (Val) Marie Ayers Nolte, age 89, of Ashdown, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Val was born June 12, 1934, in Cerrogordo, Arkansas, and lived in Ashdown most of her life. She married the love of her life, Larry D. Nolte, on June 6, 1979. They enjoyed dancing, traveling, gardening, camping at the lake with family, and the great outdoors as much as possible.

In her lifetime, Val held many titles. She worked in the factory where Baldwin pianos and organs were made, she was the manager of the Ashdown Apartments, she worked in the nursery attending to the newborn infants in the Idabel, Oklahoma Hospital, and she spent several years working at J.C. Penny. Of all her titles, her favorites were those of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Val volunteered her time to many organizations and could always be counted on when a job needed to be done. She was a very loving and giving person. She was a woman of great faith and attended Ashdown Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Ayers; her mother, Dollie Scarborough; and 13 siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry Nolte of Ashdown, AR; a son, Randall (Vickie) Rogers, of Hot Springs National Park, AR; a daughter, Janet (Larry) Potts of De Queen, AR; two grandchildren Diana (Jacob) Collins of Melbourne, FL, and Talisha (Chris) Hunt of Rochester, MN; four great-grandchildren James Hunt, Charlotte Hunt, Jaxon Collins and Lilyann Collins, and a host of other friends and relatives.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kendra Clement, Trish Long (her angel from God) David Long, and Patty and Junior Kervin for the love and care they gave to Val over the years.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, AR, and funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Timothy Collins officiating. The interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.