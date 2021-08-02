Genevieve Jones

Advertisement

Genevieve Hammer Jones, age 89, of Simms, Texas, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Jones was born October 11, 1931, in Mabank, Texas to John T. and Susie Belle Hammer. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and sewing for her family.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, JW Jones.

Survivors include two sons, Kim Jones of Dekalb, Texas and Kary Jones and wife, Sharon of New Boston, Texas; six grandchildren, Brandie Jack, John Kim Jones, Kristopher Jones, Dana Payne, Dustin Jones, and Aaron Jones; one sister, Lola Wortham and a number of great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.