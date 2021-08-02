Lt. Clay McClure

Advertisement

Lieutenant Gilbert Clayton McClure, age 54, of Naples, Texas, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in a local hospital.

Lt. McClure was born June 28, 1967, in Texarkana, Texas. He was currently a lieutenant with the Texarkana Texas Police Department where he began his career over 25 years ago. He also at one time was employed with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department where he was in CID. Lt. McClure was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was crazy about his granddaughters who lovingly called him “Pops”. Lt. McClure and his wife Susan were married for 29 years but had been sweethearts since the age of 14.

Along with his wife Susan, he is survived by one son, William McClure of Naples, Texas; one daughter, Noranda “Chucky” McClure of Colorado; two granddaughters, Hannah McClure and Kinleigh McClure; one brother, Mark McClure of Wyoming, one sister, Marcie McClure of Minnesota; four nephews, Ryan Baker, David Baker, Andreas Zhan, and Jeremy Jordan; one niece, Sandra Smith; and cousin, Kenny McMillen along with other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 2, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Sergeant Jeremy Sutton officiating.