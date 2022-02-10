Advertisement

George Allen Coker, age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

George Allen was born June 10, 1937, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Birnest Coker; his mother, Bennie Sue Bohn and his stepfather, Charlie Bohn; one brother, Doyle Coker; and one sister Sandra Coker.

He is survived by his wife , Nancy Sue Coker of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter, Gary A. Coker and Kathy of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Todd Waggoner of Texarkana, Arkansas; Karen and Scott Steed of Ashdown, Arkansas; Camille and Thomas Wrinkle of Ashdown, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Devin Jennings (Aaron), Candi Russell, Lauren Day (Jonathan), Jacob Steed (Anna Beth), Paisley Henderson, Ryan McKenzie (Heather), Ava Wrinkle, Ben Parker, Emma Wrinkle and Caroline Wrinkle; and eight great-grandchildren, Zander, Garrett, Chrissie, Charleigh, Brooks, Knox, Grayson, and Harper. He is also survived by a sister, Pat Robinson (David); and two brothers, Terry Coker (Yvonne) and Tim Bohn (Judy), in addition to a host of other family and friends.

Advertisement

Strong, honest, hardworking, and generous are just a few of the words used by others to describe George Coker. He was the definition of a self-made man, having graduated from Fouke High School at age 15, before becoming a master welder and working on pipelines and railroads across numerous states. He started Coker Building Company in 1968. Over the years, he completed numerous industrial and commercial projects that are staples around the community, including the Four States Fair Arena and buildings, Pleasant Grove Middle School, and other various institutions.

His leadership roles were many, including Chairman of the Four States Fair and Rodeo, 1998-1999; Past Master of Edwards Masonic Lodge #593, and member of the President’s Advisory Councils for Stran Buildings and American Buildings. He was currently serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Texarkana, AR.

He was a member of Foundation Baptist Church and a devout Christian. His daily routine included scripture reading and prayer, right up until his last day. Family, church, fishing, hunting, golf, and the Arkansas Razorbacks, were his favorite things in life.

Nancy was the love of his life, and they enjoyed a 39 year marriage, making memories with their children and grandchildren, traveling the world, and going on many adventures with their countless friends.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd., Friday evening, February 11, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

