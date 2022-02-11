Advertisement

Nykiejah Quontiera Williams 15, of Texarkana, AR gained her wings on January 29, 2022. She was a very strong young lady and fought a good fight with a smile until the end and was loved by so many and was a member of God’s Ladder Church and a Student at Arkansas High School.

Nykiejah was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Alberta Benton and Walter Glenn

A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of her:

Mother: Quontisha Benton

Father: Larry Williams, Jr.

Granparents: Larry Williams, Sr. & Peggy Williams

Sisters: Shanandrea Williams, Sakoya Wiliams, Sakayla Williams, Tyneisha Hamilton, Nevaeh Williams, Nakenzie Williams,

Brother: Jayceon Williams

Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation Friday, February 11, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, February 12, 2022 Greater Heights Church, 3310 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, AR with Apostle Jason Hatton, Eulogist. Burial at Salem Cemetery, Texarkana, AR“FIGHT” “FIGHT” “FIGHT”

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

