Advertisement
Nykiejah Quontiera Williams 15, of Texarkana, AR gained her wings on January 29, 2022. She was a very strong young lady and fought a good fight with a smile until the end and was loved by so many and was a member of God’s Ladder Church and a Student at Arkansas High School.
Nykiejah was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Alberta Benton and Walter Glenn
A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of her:
Advertisement
Mother: Quontisha Benton
Father: Larry Williams, Jr.
Granparents: Larry Williams, Sr. & Peggy Williams
Brother: Jayceon Williams
Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
“FIGHT” “FIGHT” “FIGHT”
MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED
Advertisement!