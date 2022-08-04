George Caven, Jr.

Advertisement

George T. Caven, Jr., 76, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, following a long illness. He was born March 2, 1946, to the late George Trevor Caven and Margaret McGuire Caven. He is survived by his devoted family: niece Trevor Wisdom (Tracy Bayles) and brother-in-law Norton Wisdom of New Orleans, great-niece Susannah Lawrence Couch (Christopher) of Gainesville, Florida, and cousins Selden L. McMillin Jr. (Kathy) of Texarkana, Texas and Melinda Merrell (Buddy), in Austin, Texas, and a number of second cousins.

A native of Texarkana, Arkansas, George graduated from Arkansas High and was a scratch golfer who played on the Tulane University golf team when he attended the New Orleans university, where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity. He competed in and won many tournaments throughout his life, including at his home course, the Texarkana Country Club Championship, the Four-States Golf Tournament Championship, the Texarkana City Championship.

George was an avid outdoorsman who relished fishing and hunting at Grassy Lake from a very early age. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Yellow Creek Hunting Club. George was a great fan of college and professional baseball, basketball and football. He had an amazing recall of statistics and could recall key game plays from years past. He was especially a lifelong fan of the St Louis Cardinals and fondly recalled train trips as a child and youth with his father and friends to St. Louis, MO for games. He was a devoted fan of the University of Texas Longhorns, which might seem odd for an Arkansas fan. However, he was indoctrinated from an early age due to his father’s attendance at the University of Texas during the depression. His love of the Cards began in childhood when he traveled every summer on the train to St. Louis with his father to see the team play in their home stadium.

George was the 3rd generation to work in the family business, the Four States Grocery Company. After the closing of that business, he served as a successful sales representative for Sysco Foods. He was a people person who loved being in sales and developed close friendships with his clients. George was a life-long, devoted member of the Central Christian Church in Texarkana, Texas.

George also is survived by close family friends David J. Potter (Charlotte), Stephanie Potter Barrett (Shorty), David J. Potter II (Aria) and Jackson M. Potter, Debbie Rose, Martha and Mike Clinton, and Melanie Baird, all of whom were so kind and supportive in assisting him in his declining years.

George loved his friends, was much loved by them and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas at 10:00 O’clock am on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for the love and care they gave to George during his time with them.

