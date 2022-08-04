Sheila Taylor

Advertisement

Sheila Farren Taylor, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in a Dallas, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Taylor was born August 29, 1959, in Texarkana, Texas to J.W. and Peggy Farren. She was the Operations Manager for TISD Maintenance and a member of Grace Church. Sheila loved life and enjoyed all things but especially shopping, bowling, music, and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Emma Jo Berryman.

Survivors include her husband, Jon Taylor; her children, Phillip Parker and wife, April, Joshua Taylor, Jacob Taylor, and Jillian Delaughter; ten grandchildren, Shianne Sherrod, Nathaniel Parker, Shyleigh Gail Parker, Presley Parker, Britten Taylor, Eyan Taylor, Acely Taylor, Destiny Taylor, Haley Taylor, and Thomas Delaughter; one brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Robbie Farren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Jerry Smith and Patricia and Jim Turley and her best friend of 44 years, Barbara Dean; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Grace Church with Rev. Orville Farren officiating.

