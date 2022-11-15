Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

George Collins Lightfoot, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Lightfoot was born December 6, 1933, in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. He retired from Miller Bowie Supply where he was a truck driver and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Nellie Lightfoot; two sisters, Lelah Hartsfield and Ruby Wilson and one brother, William P. Lightfoot.

Survivors include two nephews Eddie Wilson and Jerry Wilson; niece, Carla Huber and other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

