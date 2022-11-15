Advertisement

William Thomas “Tom” Kelley, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, in a Richardson, Texas hospital.

Mr. Kelley was born February 28, 1941, in Graham, Texas. He was a machinist by trade and was the owner of Kelley Instrument Machine, Inc. He was a true patriot and a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a Weather Channel junkie, collected weather paraphernalia and kept watch of the weather to better tend his gardens.

Advertisement

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Leo Kelley and Iland Nell Baker, and three brothers, Charles Kelley, Sammy Kelley and Larry Kelley.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Billie Kelley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Carl Haselow and Angela and Larry Law; one son and daughter-in-law, Tom Jr. and Tammy Kelley all of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Ronald Kelley (Christie), Stephanie Law (Luke Brown), Rachel Richardson (Kenneth), Casey Tate, Melissa Haselow, and Megan Haselow (John Reddell); eight great-grandchildren, Jacquetta Walker, LaQuinton Brown, Landon Williams, Aubree Williams, Aiden Kelley, Braylon Richardson, Lanaya Brown and Grayson Kelley; one sister, Ann Ward (Jerry) of Nash, Texas; one brother, Barry Kelley (Geneva) of Tillatoba, Mississippi along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, November 18, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood.

