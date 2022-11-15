Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

James Herman Hays III, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on November 12, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hays was born September 22, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country in the Vietnam war. He was retired from the oil field. He enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed going to Smith Park and shooting his gun at the gun range. Mr. Hays was a devoted family man, and his family was his greatest joy. He was a very loving and witty man. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Hays Jr. and Jacquelin Hays; one sister, Ann Cole and his brother-in-law, Scott Price.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Carlotta Hays; three daughters and son-in-law, Chyenne Lowrie and her husband, D. Lowrie, Pachia Gates, Levie Gates; two sisters, Gayle Price, Angela Hays; one brother, John Hays; several grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with D. Lowrie officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jason Jacobs, Chris Jacobs, Doug Winter, Brent Chancellor and Brad Chancellor for their care during Mr. Hays’ time of need.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.