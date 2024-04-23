Sponsor

George Lee Hanson, Sr. was born on April 6, 1946 to the late Leo and Johnnie Mae Hanson of Garland, Arkansas. He departed this earthly life on April 16, 2024. George Lee Hanson, Sr. united with Wynn Baptist Church of Garland, AR at an early age and continued to be an active and faithful member until his health declined. George Lee Hanson, Sr. attended Wynn High School of Garland, AR. He worked at Lifestyles Mobile Homes for many years. He opened Citizen’s Cafe in March 1980 that created many fun memories for many years. He loved and enjoyed his family, church, friends, customers, and entertaining the community. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family and friends. George Lee Hanson, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leo Hanson Jr.

Those left with precious memories are: Wife: Ruby Hanson of Texarkana, AR; Son: George Hanson Jr. of Texarkana, AR; Daughter: Niki (Doug) Price of Texarkana, TX; Two Brothers: J.W. (Janice) Hanson of Garland, AR and Bobby Ray (Gladys) Hanson of Lexington, MS; Three Sister-in-laws: Edna Williams of Texarkana, TX, Ella Reece of Texarkana, TX, and Debra (Dewaski) Davis of Clarksville, TX; Three Granddaughters: Destini Griffin of Dallas, TX, Dinasti Griffin of Dallas, TX, and Iyah Hanson Texarkana, TX; Two Grandsons: Rashad Price of Texarkana, TX and Arian Alexander of Atlanta, GA; Two Great-Grandaughters: Emersyn and Madisyn; Bestfriends: Bessie Williams, General Grant, and Ted Nash; Additional Love: Jackie Banks…and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and other Family and Friends.

Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2024 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Friday, April 26, 2024 Chapelwood Mausoleum 11:00 AM with Corinthian Lemay, Eulogist. Burial under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.