Wright Family Establishes Endowed Scholarship Fund Through Texarkana College Foundation

The Texarkana College Foundation received a $55,000 donation today from the family of Jerry and Juanita Wright to establish an endowed scholarship fund. Jerry and Juanita’s family established the fund in memory of their parents who began The Christian Charity Foundation in 1969 to primarily provide aid to students for the costs of college tuition, fees, and books. The Christian Charity Foundation funds were reallocated to the TC Foundation today for the purpose of continued support of students pursuing higher education credentials.

Now deceased, TC alumni Jerry and Juanita valued education and the impact it has on providing opportunities for future generations. Both Jerry and Juanita pursued advanced degrees and worked as educators throughout their careers. Jerry ultimately became a biology professor at Texarkana College and remained in this role until retirement.

Jerry and Juanita’s children, Martha, Tim, and Tom Wright, also attended Texarkana College and determined that the funds accrued through the Christian Charity Foundation could have a lasting impact through their alma mater’s foundation. During the check presentation ceremony, Tom said his father grew vegetables in his garden and sold them to earn the money used to start the Christian Charity Foundation.

“Our parents were born in 1918 and were children of the depression era,” said Tom. “Because post-secondary education was not an option for them, they went to work right after high school. Finally, after twenty years, they returned to school at Texarkana College in 1957 and graduated in 1960. Our parents always recalled the opportunities they had at Texarkana College that prepared them for rewarding careers and we wanted to honor them by establishing an endowment in their name. We are grateful to Texarkana College for the foundation it provided our family and the investment in our community for generations to come.”

Katie Andrus, TC Foundation Executive Director, said the generous gift will provide support for students through scholarships.

“The TC Foundation provides scholarships to students who are pursuing academic and workforce degrees or certificates,” said Katie. “The Wright Family Scholarship Endowment will have a lasting impact on students who are seeking a brighter future by pursuing a college credential. We are so grateful for their support of Texarkana College and our students.”

