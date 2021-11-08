Mark Musgrove

Advertisement

Mark Emmet Musgrove, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, November 5, 2021 in a local nursing home.

Mr. Musgrove was born June 21, 1954 in San Diego, California. Mark enjoyed playing the Lottery, and going to the Casino in Shreveport. He also had a great time camping with friends and family. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone who would listen.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Tab Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas; two nieces and nephews, Megan and JR Bunch of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Cristin and Joey Boatright of Cibolo, Texas and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

