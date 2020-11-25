Georgia Daily

Advertisement

Georgia Marie Daily, age 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 23, 2020, in a local nursing home.

Georgia was born December 29, 1923, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to George and Marie Kastner Daily. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was retired from the Texarkana Gazette. She was a graduate of Arkansas High School, Texarkana College, and Scaritta Methodist College in Nashville, TN. After graduation from Scaritta, she worked for Arkansas United Methodist Churches as editor of the Arkansas Methodist Newspaper. During her career in Journalism, she worked at the Arkansas Gazette, the Riverside Press in California, and the Texarkana Gazette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Lt. Francis Daily.

Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, David and Becky Daily of Texarkana, Arkansas, and special friends, Crystal and Bob Worthington of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jay Simpson officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

