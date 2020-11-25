Justin Davis

Advertisement

It is with great sadness that the family of Justin Lamar Davis announces his passing at a local hospital, on November 22, 2020, at the age of 37 years. Justin was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. He was goofy, witty, and smart. He loved being outdoors, camping, painting, collecting Star Wars memorabilia, and spending time with family.

Justin will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Jeanie Brown, father, Robert Davis, and stepmother, Michelle Davis, sister Jaymi Whatley, brother-in-law Tye, nieces Carley and Molly, and brother, Ryan Brown. He will also be forever remembered by his girlfriend of seven years, Patsy Upchurch, extended family, and dear friends.

A celebration of Justin’s life will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 27th, at Vessel Church, 722 Pine Street, Texarkana, Texas 75503. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

