Georgia Mae Helms, age 90 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, August 29. 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Helms was born August 20, 1931 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a Retired Administrative Assistant with the US Army Corps of Engineers, member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Boston, graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School and Anderson’s Business College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett O’Neal Helms, Brother-in-law Glen Helms, Sister-in-Law Thelma Helms and grandson Robbie Hancock. She was a HUGE Texas Rangers fan, an avid Bowler and World Traveler.

She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Cindy and Mark Patterson of Maud, Texas, two sons and daughters in law, Larry and Alesha Helms of Maud, Texas, Tommy and Rose Helms of Maud, Texas, Grandchildren, John and Kami Patterson, Jason Patterson, Laurie Smith, Rusty Helms, Magan Helms, Niki Lyle, TJ Helms, Lori Hancock, Cassey and Jeremy Tutt, Josh and Sarah Bishop, Zac and Jennifer Bishop, great grandchildren, Brooklyn Patterson, McKenleigh Newton, Leighton McKeever, Spencer Patterson, McKenna Patterson, Addie Mae Patterson, Kadyn Martin, Ethan Martin, Tyler Smith, Titus Smith, Bailey Smith, Trennon Helms, Lynley Helms, Everley Helms, Macelyn Witterstaetter, Hollyn Tutt, Denton Tutt, Blakely Bishop, Hadleigh Bishop, Reed Bishop, Boone Bishop, Bradley Stephens, Aleigha Helms, two sisters, Mary Ann and husband Quinton Wagner of Texarkana, Texas, Bobbie Bramlett Bryan of Glenwood, Arkansas, Dedicated and Loving Caregivers who became family, Niki Lyle, Maranda Martin, Vaunda Barrett, Joyce Hartsell, Darlene Liles, Kathy Scott and numerous other relatives and friends. Paul Bearers TJ Helms, Rusty Helms, John Patterson, Jason Patterson. Honorary Paul Bearers Spencer Patterson, Ethan Martin, Kadyn Martin, Tyler Smith, Titus Smith.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church New Boston, TX or Oakridge Missionary Baptist Church Maud, TX.