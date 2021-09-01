Susie Sipes

Advertisement

Susie Van Sipes, age 79, of Hooks, Texas, died Monday, August 30, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Sipes was born April 11, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas to James and Essie Lindsey. She was a homemaker, an excellent cook and enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter Sipes and one son, John W. Sipes.

Survivors include one son, James Sipes and wife, Helenna of Hooks, Texas; one daughter, Susan Shown and husband Barry of Hooks; ten grandchildren, John, Amanda, Kimberly, Chris, Caleb, Courtney, Jim, Keven, Devin, and Alaina; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Kathryn Hale of Memphis, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lockman of Avery, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with John Sipes officiating.

There is no set visitation. Those who wish to pay their respects may come by Chapelwood Funeral Home from 12:00-5:00 PM Wednesday.